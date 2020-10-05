CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Continues COVID Fight, Receiving Treatment At Walter Reed In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 501 new coronavirus cases overnight, and the positivity rate remains above 3% on Monday.

As of Monday morning, the state has recorded 127,791 cases throughout the pandemic. Three more Marylanders have died, bringing the total to 3,817.

Hospitalizations went up by 18, with 338 now hospitalized in the state. There are 85 people in ICUs at this time, state numbers show.

The positivity rate increased again, this time just by 0.01%. It now stands at 3.02%.

Maryland officials are reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results are still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

A breakdown of cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 495 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,429 (240) 12*
Baltimore City 16,023 (469) 17*
Baltimore County 18,409 (611) 23*
Calvert 1,009 (27) 1*
Caroline 664 (7)
Carroll 2,008 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,125 (34) 1*
Charles 2,860 (99) 2*
Dorchester 615 (10)
Frederick 4,219 (125) 8*
Garrett 76 (1)
Harford 3,148 (72) 4*
Howard 5,262 (117) 6*
Kent 309 (22) 2*
Montgomery 23,079 (810) 40*
Prince George’s 30,088 (807) 23*
Queen Anne’s 682 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,348 (58)
Somerset 311 (4)
Talbot 579 (6)
Washington 1,862 (40)
Wicomico 2,100 (49)
Worcester 1,091 (29) 1*
Data not available (9)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,813
10-19 10,981 (2)
20-29 24,196 (23) 1*
30-39 23,012 (48) 6*
40-49 20,351 (123) 3*
50-59 18,606 (312) 15*
60-69 12,471 (629) 13*
70-79 7,424 (949) 28*
80+ 5,937 (1,729) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 67,421 (1,865) 75*
Male 60,370 (1,952) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 40,250 (1,560) 54*
Asian (NH) 2,412 (145) 6*
White (NH) 32,480 (1,619) 72*
Hispanic 27,404 (442) 12*
Other (NH) 5,891 (41)
Data not available 19,354 (10)

 

