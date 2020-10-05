ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 501 new coronavirus cases overnight, and the positivity rate remains above 3% on Monday.
As of Monday morning, the state has recorded 127,791 cases throughout the pandemic. Three more Marylanders have died, bringing the total to 3,817.
Hospitalizations went up by 18, with 338 now hospitalized in the state. There are 85 people in ICUs at this time, state numbers show.
The positivity rate increased again, this time just by 0.01%. It now stands at 3.02%.
Maryland officials are reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results are still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.
A breakdown of cases:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|495
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|10,429
|(240)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|16,023
|(469)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|18,409
|(611)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,009
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|664
|(7)
|Carroll
|2,008
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,125
|(34)
|1*
|Charles
|2,860
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|615
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,219
|(125)
|8*
|Garrett
|76
|(1)
|Harford
|3,148
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|5,262
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|309
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|23,079
|(810)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|30,088
|(807)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|682
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,348
|(58)
|Somerset
|311
|(4)
|Talbot
|579
|(6)
|Washington
|1,862
|(40)
|Wicomico
|2,100
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,091
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,813
|10-19
|10,981
|(2)
|20-29
|24,196
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|23,012
|(48)
|6*
|40-49
|20,351
|(123)
|3*
|50-59
|18,606
|(312)
|15*
|60-69
|12,471
|(629)
|13*
|70-79
|7,424
|(949)
|28*
|80+
|5,937
|(1,729)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|67,421
|(1,865)
|75*
|Male
|60,370
|(1,952)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|40,250
|(1,560)
|54*
|Asian (NH)
|2,412
|(145)
|6*
|White (NH)
|32,480
|(1,619)
|72*
|Hispanic
|27,404
|(442)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,891
|(41)
|Data not available
|19,354
|(10)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.