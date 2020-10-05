Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Starting Monday, circuit courts across Maryland are allowed to reopen and be fully operational- meaning courts can hold jury trials in person again.
It’s the first time since March that jury trials will be allowed.
There will be social distancing throughout the buildings and temperature checks when people enter.
>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
There will be an additional row of chairs in the jury box and hand sanitizer in the room.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The public will be welcomed, but only with limited seating.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.