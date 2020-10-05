CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Continues COVID Fight, Receiving Treatment At Walter Reed In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Starting Monday, circuit courts across Maryland are allowed to reopen and be fully operational- meaning courts can hold jury trials in person again.

It’s the first time since March that jury trials will be allowed.

There will be social distancing throughout the buildings and temperature checks when people enter.

There will be an additional row of chairs in the jury box and hand sanitizer in the room.

The public will be welcomed, but only with limited seating.

