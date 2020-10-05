CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Returns To White House After 3 Days At Walter Reed
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — All lanes have reopened along I-95 north in Cecil County Monday morning after two separate crashes, one of which was fatal, were reported.

Some lanes were closed at mile marker 94 just past MD-222 (exit 93) in the Perryville area and at mile marker 98 prior to MD-272 (exit 100) in the North East area.

The fatal crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-95 near Perryville. Maryland State Police said several vehicles were stopped due to another crash when a tractor trailer didn’t slow down and hit the stopped vehicles.

That impact caused a chain-reaction crash that killed Amy Spencer, 56, of Colora, and injured six other people.

Both crashes remain under investigation, police said.

