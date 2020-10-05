LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Nothing the Ravens could have done at Washington would have erased the Monday night loss to Kansas City a week ago; that’s done and in the record book.
All that mattered was to get back to winning, and the Ravens did that decisively.
The defense did well against Washington’s inexperienced quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
Linebacker Matthew Judon got the quarterback for two sacks, his first two of the season. Judon led the Ravens in sacks last season; he didn’t get any in the first three games this season, but he’s back now.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said Judon was playing hard and had a great game.
“One thing I love about Matt is he really cares, it matters to him,” Harbaugh said. “He really cares and he wants to be the difference-maker at all times. Sometimes it just works out for you; other times you know, less is more a little bit.”
The Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals at home Sunday afternoon.
The Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals at home Sunday afternoon.