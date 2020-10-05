GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating the death of 23-year-old Jose Salvador Mancia Aguilar in Glen Burnie.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Crain Highway around 8:01 p.m. for a report of a fight. When they arrived they found Aguilar unconscious and lying near the front door.
They tried to render first air and conduct CPR on the man, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Evidence indicates Aguilar’s death will be ruled a homicide, although police are still awaiting the results from an official autopsy by the medical examiner’s office.
Police canvassed the area and evidence was collected. They also interviewed several witnesses.
Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org