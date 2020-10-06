CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Drops Back Below 3%, Hospitalizations Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Board of Education unanimously adopted a two-semester plan for high school athletics that will see out-of-season practices begin October 19 and team competition in February 2021.

The two-semester plan put forth by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association features three, five-week-long competitive seasons beginning on February 1, 2021, and ending June 19, 2021.

Winter sports would compete first, followed by fall and spring sports, respectively. The plan has been approved by the Maryland Department of Health, the Public School Superintendents’ Association of Maryland and the Maryland State Department of Education.

Athletes in fall sports will practice from October 19 through November 14; those in spring sports will practice from November 18 through December 19; and those in winter sports will practice from January 4 through 30. There will be no traditional tryouts or cuts.

Teams will hold two in-person sessions and one virtual session per week per sports. Student-athletes will work in groups of 50 and be kept together.

Safety and sanitization plans will be in place for all gatherings.

