DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Public Schools employee who works with the food distribution program has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.
The employee worked at meal sites at Dundalk Elementary School, Dundalk Middle School and First Baptist Church. None of the food services will be impacted, the school system said.
Other employees who came into contact with that person have been notified and the building and bus involved have been cleaned.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.