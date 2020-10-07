CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, Positivity Rate Down; State Records 128.6K COVID-19 Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMCBS News: The Vice Presidential Debate
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Public Schools, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Dundalk, Local TV, Talkers

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Public Schools employee who works with the food distribution program has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

The employee worked at meal sites at Dundalk Elementary School, Dundalk Middle School and First Baptist Church. None of the food services will be impacted, the school system said.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Other employees who came into contact with that person have been notified and the building and bus involved have been cleaned.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply