FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Board of Education voted Wednesday to accept the recommendations from the Return-to-Play Committee to continue with the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s Two Semester Plan for Interscholastic Athletics.
The approved recommendations include the continuation of voluntary first-semester conditioning and skill-based practices.
The RTP Committee’s recommendations also included allowing winter sports to move inside and approving the use of weight and conditioning rooms.
In addition, the Board voted to include co-curricular activities with transportation provided and extra-curricular activities inside at schools where these opportunities are available.
Participants in these activities must adhere to all established safety protocols regarding masks and social distancing.
