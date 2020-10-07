CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, Positivity Rate Down; State Records 128.6K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Board of Education voted Wednesday to accept the recommendations from the Return-to-Play Committee to continue with the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s Two Semester Plan for Interscholastic Athletics.

The approved recommendations include the continuation of voluntary first-semester conditioning and skill-based practices.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The RTP Committee’s recommendations also included allowing winter sports to move inside and approving the use of weight and conditioning rooms.

In addition, the Board voted to include co-curricular activities with transportation provided and extra-curricular activities inside at schools where these opportunities are available.

Participants in these activities must adhere to all established safety protocols regarding masks and social distancing.

