BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Gulf Coast gears up for Hurricane Delta’s landfall, in Maryland we’re looking ahead to some wet weather thanks to the storm’s remnants.
Delta slammed into Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula and will re-enter the Gulf of Mexico, where it could re-strengthen into a major hurricane. The storm is expected to make landfall Friday along the Louisiana coast, possibly as a major hurricane packing life-threatening storm surge and strong winds.
As the system moves inland, it will head east, eventually bringing a chance for rain to Maryland and the mid-Atlantic beginning Saturday night and into Sunday.
It could be rainy for the Ravens’ home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.
