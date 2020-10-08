ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland adds 761 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations continue to rise Thursday morning, though the positivity rate remains down.
There are now more than 400 people hospitalized in the state, up by 12 since Wednesday to 403. It’s the first time hospitalizations have been past 400 since August.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
The state has recorded 129,425 COVID-19 cases and 3,835 deaths- up six deaths overnight. Their calculation of the statewide positivity rate dropped from 2.9% to 2.79% on Thursday.
They have administered 2,802,303 tests throughout the pandemic, with 1,566,874 testing negative.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|504
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|10,572
|(242)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|16,263
|(472)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|18,668
|(617)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,041
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|674
|(7)
|Carroll
|2,043
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,139
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|2,888
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|622
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,279
|(126)
|8*
|Garrett
|76
|(1)
|Harford
|3,207
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|5,322
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|316
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|23,293
|(812)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|30,356
|(810)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|691
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,363
|(58)
|Somerset
|329
|(4)
|Talbot
|584
|(6)
|Washington
|1,926
|(41)
|Wicomico
|2,157
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,112
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(8)
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,886
|10-19
|11,199
|(2)
|20-29
|24,524
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|23,259
|(48)
|6*
|40-49
|20,588
|(123)
|3*
|50-59
|18,853
|(314)
|15*
|60-69
|12,626
|(634)
|13*
|70-79
|7,507
|(953)
|28*
|80+
|5,983
|(1,735)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|68,229
|(1,878)
|75*
|Male
|61,196
|(1,957)
|69*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|40,637
|(1,572)
|54*
|Asian (NH)
|2,456
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|33,120
|(1,628)
|72*
|Hispanic
|27,663
|(442)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,957
|(41)
|Data not available
|19,592
|(8)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.