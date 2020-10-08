CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Down, Over 700 Cases Added Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland adds 761 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations continue to rise Thursday morning, though the positivity rate remains down.

There are now more than 400 people hospitalized in the state, up by 12 since Wednesday to 403. It’s the first time hospitalizations have been past 400 since August.

The state has recorded 129,425 COVID-19 cases and 3,835 deaths- up six deaths overnight. Their calculation of the statewide positivity rate dropped from 2.9% to 2.79% on Thursday.

They have administered 2,802,303 tests throughout the pandemic, with 1,566,874 testing negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 504 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,572 (242) 12*
Baltimore City 16,263 (472) 17*
Baltimore County 18,668 (617) 23*
Calvert 1,041 (27) 1*
Caroline 674 (7)
Carroll 2,043 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,139 (35) 1*
Charles 2,888 (99) 2*
Dorchester 622 (10)
Frederick 4,279 (126) 8*
Garrett 76 (1)
Harford 3,207 (72) 4*
Howard 5,322 (117) 6*
Kent 316 (22) 2*
Montgomery 23,293 (812) 40*
Prince George’s 30,356 (810) 23*
Queen Anne’s 691 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,363 (58)
Somerset 329 (4)
Talbot 584 (6)
Washington 1,926 (41)
Wicomico 2,157 (49)
Worcester 1,112 (29) 1*
Data not available (8)

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,886
10-19 11,199 (2)
20-29 24,524 (24) 1*
30-39 23,259 (48) 6*
40-49 20,588 (123) 3*
50-59 18,853 (314) 15*
60-69 12,626 (634) 13*
70-79 7,507 (953) 28*
80+ 5,983 (1,735) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 68,229 (1,878) 75*
Male 61,196 (1,957) 69*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 40,637 (1,572) 54*
Asian (NH) 2,456 (144) 6*
White (NH) 33,120 (1,628) 72*
Hispanic 27,663 (442) 12*
Other (NH) 5,957 (41)
Data not available 19,592 (8)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

