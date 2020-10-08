FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Public Schools will continue virtual learning through the first semester, the school system announced Thursday morning.
The Board of Education discussed some options for a hybrid learning approach, however motions to move toward the hybrid model failed to get enough votes to pass.
The first semester is scheduled to end on January 26, 2021.
Other districts throughout Maryland are considering hybrid options as the school year continues. Anne Arundel County school board members voted Wednesday in favor of a hybrid model reopening plan.
