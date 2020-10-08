BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The latest Goucher College poll finds more than 60 percent of Maryland likely voters say they plan to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

The poll found 31 percent of likely voters in Maryland say they will vote for President Donald Trump.

Another five percent who say they either don’t know or refused to say which candidate they support.

In addition, President Trump only has a 32 percent approval rating, compared to 67 percent who disapprove.

The poll also asked about ballot preference.

According to the poll, 51 percent say they will vote in-person either during early voting or on Election Day, while 48 percent say they will vote by mail.

The poll shows more partisan divide over the issue, with more Democrats planning to vote by mail, while more Republicans plan to vote in person.

The poll was conducted from September 30th to October 4th of this year — and surveyed 776 likely voters.

The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus-or-minus 3.5 percent.

You can look at the full results of the poll here.