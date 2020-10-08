BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new poll suggest likely Maryland voters are divided evenly on whether they will vote via mail-in ballot or in-person.
A Goucher College poll suggests 51 percent of likely Maryland voters say they will vote in-person either during early voting or on Election Day. While 48 percent of voters say they will vote by mail.
The poll shows more partisan divide over the issue, with more Democrats planning to vote by mail, while more Republicans plan to vote in person.
Goucher College Poll: Joe Biden Leads President Donald Trump In Maryland Heading Into November Election
The poll was conducted from September 30th to October 4th of this year — and surveyed 776 likely voters.
The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus-or-minus 3.5 percent.
The poll also showed more than 60 percent of Maryland likely voters say they plan to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election. The poll found 31 percent of likely voters in Maryland say they will vote for President Donald Trump.
You can look at the full results of the poll here.