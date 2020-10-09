Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A big step in the race for a coronavirus vaccine- Gaithersburg-based Novavax has kicked off the late-stage trial of its potential vaccine in the UK.
It’s testing the effectiveness of the shot among 10,000 people.
If successful, Novavax officials say it’s ready to make billions of doses.
