ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Students in Howard County can expect virtual learning to continue until at least next semester.
This comes as districts across Maryland are trying to come up with plans to bring students back into the classrooms.
At a Board of Education meeting Thursday night, Howard County Superintendent Dr. Michael J. Martirano said that the district will stick to its original plan approved by the board in July.
Officials won’t consider a potential return to in-person learning until next month.
