BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marcus Parks Sr. was a father of three, a proud grandfather, uncle and friend to many.

Parks was killed while working his normal bus route Wednesday in east Baltimore.

Police say 24-year-old Cameron Silcott and 27-year-old Nichelle Green are both charged with first-degree murder and other weapons charges in connection to the case.

Police and other tactical units tracked the suspects down after a standoff outside Perkins Homes, less than six blocks away from the site of the murder.

“For something as tragic as this to happen at the age of 51 is horrible,” Parks’ niece said. “And it’s unbelievable that someone would want to take his life.”

Parks was an all-star student and athlete- Class of ’89 at Lake Clifton Eastern High School.

Dr. Ben Pitts, Parks’ classmate and friend, said he had the unique ability to inspire others.

“What I can say is that I don’t think there is anybody that came up in this era that didn’t know Marcus Parks Sr.,” Pitts said.

A veteran employee of the MTA, Parks valued his work in the City of Baltimore and instiled that same work ethic in his three sons.

“It was that push that he gave us that we definitely needed to move us a little bit forward and kind of teach us to be strong Black men,” Marcus Parks Jr. said.

“I take a lot of traits after my father because I joke and play a lot,” Joshua Parks said. “I just bring good energy, and that’s what my father was. He was good energy.”

Parks’ family said they’re now in the process of making funeral arrangements.

The two suspects are being held without bail. Their next court appearance is a preliminary hearing at the end of October.