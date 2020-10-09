ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at a home in the Annapolis area Friday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at a vacant home in the 600 block of Forest Hill Drive, which is part of the Quiet Waters Retreat area. Officials believe it began in the basement and spread to the first floor and roof.
2nd Alarm Dwelling Fire #Annapolis | 600 block Forest Hill Drive | one story dwelling heavy fire conditions in the attic; dwelling approx 1/2 mile off the roadway pic.twitter.com/0k1xKt92wR
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) October 9, 2020
The fire department said there were reports of two children going into and out of the house. One of the children has been located but the other is still being sought, though Capt. Russ Davies said firefighters don’t believe the other child is inside the house.
The home’s location roughly half a mile from a road is making putting out the flames difficult.
