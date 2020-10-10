Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Recycling is still suspended in Baltimore as the Department of Public Works manages staff shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Council President Brandon Scott is working to get volunteers to pick up trash and keep recycling efforts alive in the area.
He’s been organizing these events for a few weeks now – Saturday was the fifth community cleanup since September.
