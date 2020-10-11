Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday in West Baltimore.
Officers were patrolling the Pennsylvania Avenue corridor just before noon Sunday when they heard gunfire nearby.
They canvassed the area and found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 600 block of Cumberland Street.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
Homicide investigators have assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact Homicide investigators at 410-396–2100.