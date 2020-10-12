BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seventy one percent of Marylanders approve of the job Larry Hogan is doing as the governor, but 23 percent said they disapprove.
This was a part of a new poll released by Goucher College Monday. Sixty three percent also said they believe Maryland is headed in the right direction, whole 31 percent said it was on the wrong track.
Thirty percent of Marylanders said COVID-19 is the most important issue facing the state today, while 22 percent said its economic issues and eight person said education was the most important issue.
Not surprising: the Democratic Party is viewed more favorably than the Republican Party. There’s a 2-to-1 advantage in party registration in Maryland.
This survey was conducted between Sept. 30, 2020 and Oct. 4, 2020. Goucher College surveyed 1,002 Maryland adults and say there is a 95% probability that the survey is plus or minus 3.1 percentage point sampling error for the actual population distribution.