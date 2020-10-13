GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — All Vehicle Emission Inspection Program sites in Maryland will reopen next week, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration announced Tuesday.
The sites, which have been closed since March, will reopen on Monday. Many of the sites have been used for COVID-19 testing during the closure.
The department said there will be a number of safety procedures put in place due to the pandemic, including face covering and social distancing requirements. There will also be changes to how the tests are conducted, including having inspectors attach cables to vehicles then telling customers how to perform the necessary tests.
Anyone who had a test date during the closure should have gotten a new testing date, officials said.
MVA branches have already reopened to customers on an appointment-only basis.
