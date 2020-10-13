TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will provide $2.5 million to help restaurants and food service establishments extend the outdoor dining season and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Baltimore County’s restaurant community plays a vital role in our local economy and we will continue doing our part to support their recovery,” Olszewski said. “As the season changes, we’re proud to provide these new funds to our restaurateurs in support of their efforts to keep patrons and employees safe and comfortable during the colder months ahead.”
The county will offer funds up to $15,000 to reimburse Baltimore County-based restaurants or food establishments for capital expenditures, fixtures, equipment and cleaning-disinfecting services needed to operate safely.
This could include sneeze guards, acrylic protective shields, transaction windows, patio heaters, outdoor furniture and outdoor tents, expenditures or signage that will promote social distancing, HVAC or filtration systems.
Applications for reimbursement will begin October 19 at 9 a.m. Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To qualify, restaurants or food establishments must be for-profit in Baltimore County, been in operation as of January 1, 2020, have had to limit or stop operations because of the pandemic, be registered or in good standing with the State of Maryland via the State Department of Assessments and Taxation and not be in default on any loans from the county or delinquent on any county taxes.
For more information about the new COVID-19 Small Business Restaurant Reimbursement Program, please visit the Small Business Restaurant Reimbursement Program page or email COVIDbizrelief@baltimorecountymd.gov.