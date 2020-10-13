Comments
WHITE MARSH, MD. (WJZ) — Police have identified the body found in a parking lot of the former Rustic Inn in White Marsh last week as a 31-year-old woman named Da Laine Eldean Johnson.
She was 31-years-old and had no fixed address, police said.
A passerby saw her body lying on the parking lot early in the morning on October 7. She had trauma to her body, police said.
The person reportedly thought it was a Halloween decoration but later realized it was a body.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information in this incident to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.