By CBS Baltimore Staff
WHITE MARSH, MD. (WJZ) — Police have identified the body found in a parking lot of the former Rustic Inn in White Marsh last week as a 31-year-old woman named Da Laine Eldean Johnson.

She was 31-years-old and had no fixed address, police said.

A passerby saw her body lying on the parking lot early in the morning on October 7. She had trauma to her body, police said.

The person reportedly thought it was a Halloween decoration but later realized it was a body.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information in this incident to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

