BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland cities are among the U.S. News & World Reports Best Places to Live.

Baltimore is no. 117 out of 150 best places to live. Among its highlights are its small town feel, “locals like to say that you can’t go anywhere in ‘Smalltimore’ without seeing someone you know.”

“Baltimore’s elegant architecture, friendly people and lively pockets of nightlife and music make Charm City a pleasant and fun place to call home,” U.S News & World Report says. “The metro area also boasts a restaurant scene that goes beyond the city’s famous crab cakes, pit beef and Berger cookies.”

The shorter commute to work, the cheaper cost of living and the easy access to award-winning dining and internationally recognized orchestra and art museums. Also the proximity to the Chesapeake Bay and various water activities is also among the city’s attractions.

Baltimore is also no. 76 on the list of Best Places to Retire, but it’s no. 7 on the most dangerous cities list.

Salisbury is also ranked among the Best Places to Live at no. 90.

It too is on the list for its small-town feel and because its one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. as well.

“The longtime nickname “The Crossroads of Delmarva” is fitting for Salisbury in many ways, since it sits nestled among Delaware, Maryland and Virginia on a map,” says U.S. News & World Report. “It is a melting pot of college students, retirees and families who might all be seen together enjoying a Saturday night at a microbrewery or watching a minor-league baseball game.”

The other pluses of this community: access to outdoor activities and nature.

“For fans of beer, Salisbury and the surrounding metro area are home to microbreweries that offer tours and, of course, tastings,” the report says.

Washington D.C. was also on the list at no. 30 and nearby York, Pa. was on the list at no. 106.

In the top five places to live are four Colorado cities, Boulder at no. 1. Austin, Texas is also listed at no. 3.

See the full list here.