BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools said Wednesday it will bring back a limited amount of students to school buildings in November.

The system said specifically it will provide “in-person opportunities to more groups of prioritized students at 25 schools through the remainder of the first semester.”

These groups include students with disabilities, early learners, English learners, students seen less than 20 percent of the time in virtual classrooms, homeless students, transition grades (6th and 9th) and career and technical education.

“The continued focus for us is how do we provide families who have said that distance learning is not working for their students, homeless families and others, how do we provide them, to provide them with additional options,” said Dr. Sonja Santelises.

The majority of students will remain virtual, and all families will continue to have a virtual option.

She stressed no student as of now will be required to move to in-person learning.

Santelises said the system is also committing additional dollars to make sure school buildings are ready to give staff the PPE they need, changing air filters and other safety conditions.

The staff in the 25 schools are required to return, but they would have all of the leave, applications for work accommodations, Santelises said.

She added not every single student will have this opportunity to come back, but they are working on who needs to come back the most.

The school system has been offering in-person learning opportunities with learning centers where students can safely access their virtual learning and sites offering in-person instruction to some of our special education students and English language learners.

They will require face masks for staff and students as well as daily health screening and temperature checks, daily cleaning and disinfecting, and small class sizes to facilitate social distancing.

Read the full letter to City Schools families here.

They will hold a town hall on Thursday to answer questions about the plan for families and students.