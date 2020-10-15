BEL AIR, MD. (WJZ) — The Harford County Health Department will distribute free masks to Harford County businesses next Wednesday.
The #MasksonMaryland drive-thru clinic will be held October 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 120 S. Hays Street.
Businesses are encouraged to register to secure masks and reduce their wait time, registering here.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
“The Harford County Health Department is encouraging all residents to continue to wear masks and social distance, especially during flu season, said Lisa Swank, RN, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the health department. “This is why we are providing Harford County businesses with free masks to distribute to their patrons and employees during this time of year. Especially with the upcoming flu season, your actions can define the health of our community.”
For a comprehensive list of testing sites in Maryland, visit COVIDtest.maryland.gov. COVID-19 information and resources are available at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.