BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders may not need those heavy winter coats as much this winter.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest outlook for December, January and February shows much of the United States, including Maryland, has a higher chance of seeing warmer-than-normal temperatures.
What conditions could you expect in your neck of the woods this #Winter?
See our maps from NOAA’s #WinterOutlook: https://t.co/Lw8BLbwvVH #Winter #SnowOrNo? pic.twitter.com/LeZvObwF78
— NOAA (@NOAA) October 15, 2020
The outlook shows the southern half of the country as well as the Northeast are expected to be warmer than normal, while parts of Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, the Dakotas and Minnesota will be colder than normal.
Parts of the southern and western U.S. also have a higher chance of having less precipitation than normal, while the northern U.S. and Ohio Valley have a higher chance of being wetter than normal. In Maryland and the Northeast, the outlook expects an equal chance for being above or below normal in terms of precipitation.
