BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is getting a better look at a planned redevelopment of Penn Station.
On Thursday, the city’s Urban Design and Architecture Advisory Panel heard from Amtrak and the Penn Station Partners group about a redevelopment that aims to breathe new life into one of the nation’s busiest train stations.
Plans call for renovating the historic headhouse and expanding onto an adjacent lot on Lanvale Street across the tracks from the existing station. Renderings show a multi-level plaza on Charles Street and a new entrance on Saint Paul Street.
The group expects to begin work on the first phase of the project, the renovation of the existing building, late this year or early next year. That project is expected to take two years.
Last year, Amtrak announced it would spend $90 million to make improvements to the station.