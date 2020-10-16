BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A viewing will be held Friday afternoon for slain MTA bus driver Marcus Parks Sr.

Parks Sr., 51, was shot and killed during a confrontation on the bus he operated last Thursday.

The public viewing will be held at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home in Randallstown starting at 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The funeral will be held Saturday at Israel Baptist Church.

Two suspects accused of killing Parks- 24-year-old Cameron Silcott and 27-year-old Nichelle Green, appeared before a judge in separate bail review hearings on Tuesday, facing murder and assault charges.

Court documents say Silcott and Green were arguing with Parks over a bus payment when Green snatched Parks’ backpack and she and Silcott ran off the bus.

While running along East Fayette Street, documents say Parks got off his bus and chased the two. As he reengaged with them, documents say Silcott pulled out a handgun, shot Parks multiple times, and as Parks fell, Silcott shot him over and over again.

Police say the suspects maliciously murdered Parks that day.

Friends and classmates from Lake Clifton Eastern High School say Parks’ exemplified what a hard-working Baltimorean should look like.

“He loved interacting with the public, that’s why he was on the line with the passengers,” a classmate of Parks said.

Parks leaves behind three sons, grandchildren and countless friends.

Court documents say the suspects’ home was searched and police found Parks’ backpack and ID. They also found gun cartridges matching the ammo used in the handgun, but no weapon, according to records.

Both suspects are expected to have preliminary hearings later this month.