BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are still searching for a suspect in the Sunday shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and injured a 19-year-old man in northeast Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Horners Lane at around midnight Sunday where they found the two suffering gunshot wounds.
The woman is identified as Nayely Paz, who died from her injuries at Johns Hopkins Bayview shortly after she arrived.
Detectives got video surveillance footage. They said the suspect vehicle may be a mid-size SUV Cadillac.
The 19-year-old man is still hospitalized but in stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding this murder is urged to contact Homicide investigators at (410)396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.