ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Four more Marylanders have died from the coronavirus as cases around the state surpass 136,000.
The Maryland Department of Health reported a total of 136,154 positive COVID-19 cases around the state throughout the pandemic as of Monday. That’s 497 more cases since Sunday and one more person was hospitalized.
The statewide positivity rate is now at 3.14%.
Maryland officials also reported four more deaths bringing the total to 3,895.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|569
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|11,336
|(251)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|16,906
|(479)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|19,646
|(630)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,120
|(27)
|2*
|Caroline
|704
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,141
|(125)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,275
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,029
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|695
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,534
|(129)
|8*
|Garrett
|105
|(1)
|Harford
|3,417
|(74)
|4*
|Howard
|5,605
|(118)
|6*
|Kent
|332
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|24,466
|(820)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|31,497
|(822)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|736
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,400
|(59)
|Somerset
|387
|(5)
|Talbot
|621
|(6)
|Washington
|2,108
|(42)
|Wicomico
|2,357
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,168
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(7)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,248
|10-19
|11,904
|(2)
|20-29
|25,760
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|24,472
|(50)
|6*
|40-49
|21,584
|(124)
|3*
|50-59
|19,815
|(323)
|17*
|60-69
|13,346
|(642)
|13*
|70-79
|7,853
|(964)
|28*
|80+
|6,172
|(1,764)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|71,760
|(1,907)
|75*
|Male
|64,394
|(1,988)
|71*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|42,415
|(1,591)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,610
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|35,593
|(1,661)
|72*
|Hispanic
|28,879
|(448)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,322
|(43)
|Data not available
|20,335
|(8)
|1*