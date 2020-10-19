CORONAVIRUS IN MD4 More Deaths, Nearly 500 New Cases Reported Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Four more Marylanders have died from the coronavirus as cases around the state surpass 136,000.

The Maryland Department of Health reported a total of 136,154 positive COVID-19 cases around the state throughout the pandemic as of Monday. That’s 497 more cases since Sunday and one more person was hospitalized.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 3.14%.

Maryland officials also reported four more deaths bringing the total to 3,895.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 569 (23)
Anne Arundel 11,336 (251) 12*
Baltimore City 16,906 (479) 17*
Baltimore County 19,646 (630) 23*
Calvert 1,120 (27) 2*
Caroline 704 (8)
Carroll 2,141 (125) 3*
Cecil 1,275 (35) 1*
Charles 3,029 (99) 2*
Dorchester 695 (10)
Frederick 4,534 (129) 8*
Garrett 105 (1)
Harford 3,417 (74) 4*
Howard 5,605 (118) 6*
Kent 332 (22) 2*
Montgomery 24,466 (820) 40*
Prince George’s 31,497 (822) 24*
Queen Anne’s 736 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,400 (59)
Somerset 387 (5)
Talbot 621 (6)
Washington 2,108 (42)
Wicomico 2,357 (49)
Worcester 1,168 (29) 1*
Data not available (7)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,248
10-19 11,904 (2)
20-29 25,760 (24) 1*
30-39 24,472 (50) 6*
40-49 21,584 (124) 3*
50-59 19,815 (323) 17*
60-69 13,346 (642) 13*
70-79 7,853 (964) 28*
80+ 6,172 (1,764) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 71,760 (1,907) 75*
Male 64,394 (1,988) 71*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 42,415 (1,591) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,610 (144) 6*
White (NH) 35,593 (1,661) 72*
Hispanic 28,879 (448) 12*
Other (NH) 6,322 (43)
Data not available 20,335 (8) 1*

