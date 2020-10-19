ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Election Day is less than three weeks away, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, voting will look much different this year.

In the State of Maryland, there are multiple ways to vote on Election Day. WJZ has compiled a list of ways residents can vote.

In-Person Early Voting:

In-person early voting starts on Monday, October 26, and goes through Monday, November 2.

Each early voting center will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

During early voting, you can vote at any early voting center in the jurisdiction you live in.

Any person that is registered to vote can vote during early voting. Any person that is eligible to register to vote can also vote during early voting.

In-Person Election Day Voting:

On Election Day, you can vote at any Election Day vote center in the jurisdiction in which you live. Vote centers are open continuously from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Anyone still in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

If you are unable to vote during early voting or on election day, you may vote by absentee ballot.

Mail-In Voting:

A recent change in the law requires the State Board of Elections and each local board of elections to refer to absentee ballots as “mail-in ballots” and absentee voting as “mail-in voting.” This change in terminology does not change the process of mail-in voting, according to the Maryland Board of Elections.

Any registered voter may vote by mail-in ballot. Marylanders don’t need a reason to vote by mail-in ballot.

To receive a mail-in ballot, your request must be received- not just mailed- by Tuesday, October 20.

When you request a ballot, you pick how you want to receive your ballot.

Election officials can mail or fax your ballot to you, or you can download your ballot from the State’s website.

WJZ will have complete team coverage on-air and online for Election Day 2020.