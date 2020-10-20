ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections is reminding Marylanders that while each ballot drop box is locked to prevent tampering, voters can still submit ballots 24/7.

“Maryland voters should be aware that, once open, all authorized ballot drop boxes in the state will remain open until November 3 at 8 p.m. Each drop box is equipped with a lock that holds the ballot deposit slot open at all times. It has come to our attention that some voters, upon seeing locks on ballot boxes, have assumed the boxes are closed. This is not the case,” said Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone. “Ballots should be inserted in the slot located above the lock as indicated by red arrows. We encourage all eligible voters who would like to utilize ballot drop boxes to review the list of drop box locations and opening dates online.”

Each Maryland jurisdiction has at least two ballot drop box locations for voters. The state’s more populous counties and Baltimore City will have additional ballot drop boxes.

Voters can submit their completed mail-in ballots in any drop box inside their jurisdiction they live in. The ballots should be sealed in the return envelope that accompanies the ballot in the mail.

There will be 284 ballot drop boxes available at 283 locations around Maryland.

Two ballot drop boxes are available at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

“Using authorized ballot drop boxes is a safe and easy way to exercise your right to vote during the pandemic,” Lamone said. “Drop boxes are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring voters can cast their ballots whenever it is convenient and also avoid crowds and lines.”

BOE assures voters each ballot box is under 24/7 security and surveillance. Ballots are collected daily by sworn election officials and taking directly to canvassing locations.

