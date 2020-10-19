CORONAVIRUS IN MD4 More Deaths, Nearly 500 New Cases Reported Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Emmitsburg, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Police Activity, Route 140, Talkers, Traffic, US Highway 15

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — U.S. Highway 15 is closed at Route 140 in Emmitsburg due to a police-involved shooting, officials have confirmed.

The Frederick County Fire Department tweeted there is heavy traffic in the area due to the shooting.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, both northbound and southbound traffic is being impacted.

Credit: Maryland Department of Transportation

WJZ has a crew headed to the scene; stay tuned for updates.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply