EMMITSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — U.S. Highway 15 is closed at Route 140 in Emmitsburg due to a police-involved shooting, officials have confirmed.
The Frederick County Fire Department tweeted there is heavy traffic in the area due to the shooting.
Police Involved Shooting: Media Staging will be at the corner of 140 and Silo Hill Rd in Emmitsburg. Heavy traffic in the area, please avoid. pic.twitter.com/nsNVnavFri
— FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) October 19, 2020
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, both northbound and southbound traffic is being impacted.
WJZ has a crew headed to the scene; stay tuned for updates.
