EMMITSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot and killed by police after a multi-state pursuit Monday afternoon as Bryan Selmer.

Officials said Selmer and another man, David Leatherman, led police on a chase that began in Pennsylvania before entering Frederick County, where the duo crashed.

Leatherman, who was wanted for attempted murder in Hanover, Pennsylvania, reportedly stole a family member’s white truck, which a police officer spotted in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, and began following.

After crossing into Maryland on U.S. Highway 15, the duo drove as far south as Thurmont before heading back north and eventually crashing near Route 140 in Emmitsville.

After crashing, they fled on foot, at which point Selmer fired at police, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was hit in the initial exchange, after which police took Leatherman into custody. A police vehicle, though, was hit by bullets.

Selmer kept running to a nearby Exxon gas station where he began firing at officers, who returned fire. Selmer was hit and flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear for which agency the officer or officers who returned fire worked.

Multiple rounds hit the gas station, shattering a glass window which injured a store employee. She was not hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office said between 40 and 50 units from multiple law enforcement agencies were involved.

Police in Penn Township, Pennsylvania, said Leatherman, 42, had been sought for shooting 32-year-old Joseph Wright in Hanover on October 7. Wright was in critical condition due to his injuries.

The Penn Township Police Department was not one of the agencies involved in Monday’s chase, it said.

Roads in the area were closed for more than five hours as police investigated the scene. Officers were back at the scene again Tuesday, which the sheriff’s office warned could lead to additional delays in the area.

In total, there are four scenes that still need to be looked at, the sheriff’s office said, adding their work is far from over.

Rich Boyd runs the grocery store across the street and said the shooting has been the talk of the town.

“This store was robbed back in 1977 I believe, but that was the only experience we had with anything this big,” he said.

On Monday, Danielle Albaugh, who works near where Selmer was shot, told WJZ she saw him running through a parking lot moments before gunshots rang out.

“It was definitely an unusual day at work today,” she said.

As the sheriff’s office continues to investigate, they’re asking anyone who may have video of the incident to call their tip line at 301-600-4131.

