WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Some Maryland students are headed back to classrooms Monday morning.
In Carroll County schools are partially reopening with a hybrid plan.
The approved hybrid plan allows for elementary and middle school students to return to in-person instruction two days a week in established cohorts. Students will also continue to receive virtual instruction on days when they are not in school or if students choose to remain in an all-virtual format instead of participating in the hybrid cohorts.
Beginning Monday morning, we’ll see many more yellow school buses on the road. Do you know when to stop and when to pass? Please watch this brief video and learn more about video enforcement at https://t.co/3HlD1uFZri. https://t.co/j4nEsYgfyJ via @YouTube
— Carroll County PS (@CCPSk12) October 18, 2020
The hybrid plan for high schools will begin next month.
Hundreds of teachers in Carroll County have put in for leave because of the pandemic leaving the county with a shortage of teachers.
In Harford County, a hybrid plan for students to return to the classroom part-time also begins Monday.
Don't forget! Today, grade 4-12 “check in” using the attendance app, you'll be prompted to identify: “I’m here in the school building” or “I’m here at home." This helps school staff gather data quickly about who is working from home or working from school each day. #HCPStogether
— HCPS (@HCPSchools) October 19, 2020