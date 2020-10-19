CORONAVIRUS IN MDNo New Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations Increase Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Some Maryland students are headed back to classrooms Monday morning.

In Carroll County schools are partially reopening with a hybrid plan.

The approved hybrid plan allows for elementary and middle school students to return to in-person instruction two days a week in established cohorts. Students will also continue to receive virtual instruction on days when they are not in school or if students choose to remain in an all-virtual format instead of participating in the hybrid cohorts.

The hybrid plan for high schools will begin next month.

Hundreds of teachers in Carroll County have put in for leave because of the pandemic leaving the county with a shortage of teachers.

In Harford County, a hybrid plan for students to return to the classroom part-time also begins Monday.

 

