CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, 590 New COVID-19 Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 590 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations jump up Tuesday morning.

There are now 136,744 total coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic, and 3,904 Marylanders have died- up nine deaths since Monday.

Hospitalizations went up by 30 cases, there are now 464 Marylanders hospitalized. ICU cases are at 123 and 341 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 3.2%.

The state has administered 3,121,799 coronavirus tests, 1,688,161 of which have come back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 587 (23)
Anne Arundel 11,391 (252) 12*
Baltimore City 16,937 (479) 17*
Baltimore County 19,749 (631) 23*
Calvert 1,132 (27) 2*
Caroline 710 (8)
Carroll 2,152 (125) 3*
Cecil 1,284 (35) 1*
Charles 3,041 (99) 2*
Dorchester 711 (10)
Frederick 4,546 (129) 8*
Garrett 106 (1)
Harford 3,430 (75) 4*
Howard 5,628 (118) 6*
Kent 332 (22) 2*
Montgomery 24,560 (821) 40*
Prince George’s 31,617 (822) 24*
Queen Anne’s 740 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,409 (59)
Somerset 395 (5)
Talbot 623 (6)
Washington 2,116 (42)
Wicomico 2,374 (49)
Worcester 1,174 (29) 1*
Data not available (12)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,274
10-19 11,963 (2)
20-29 25,866 (24) 1*
30-39 24,586 (50) 6*
40-49 21,669 (124) 3*
50-59 19,912 (323) 17*
60-69 13,403 (644) 13*
70-79 7,886 (965) 28*
80+ 6,185 (1,769) 78*
Data not available (3)
Female 72,070 (1,911) 75*
Male 64,674 (1,993) 71*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 42,567 (1,590) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,629 (144) 6*
White (NH) 35,784 (1,664) 72*
Hispanic 28,997 (448) 12*
Other (NH) 6,346 (44)
Data not available 20,421 (14) 1*

