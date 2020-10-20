Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 590 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations jump up Tuesday morning.
There are now 136,744 total coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic, and 3,904 Marylanders have died- up nine deaths since Monday.
Hospitalizations went up by 30 cases, there are now 464 Marylanders hospitalized. ICU cases are at 123 and 341 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate is now at 3.2%.
The state has administered 3,121,799 coronavirus tests, 1,688,161 of which have come back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|587
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|11,391
|(252)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|16,937
|(479)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|19,749
|(631)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,132
|(27)
|2*
|Caroline
|710
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,152
|(125)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,284
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,041
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|711
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,546
|(129)
|8*
|Garrett
|106
|(1)
|Harford
|3,430
|(75)
|4*
|Howard
|5,628
|(118)
|6*
|Kent
|332
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|24,560
|(821)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|31,617
|(822)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|740
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,409
|(59)
|Somerset
|395
|(5)
|Talbot
|623
|(6)
|Washington
|2,116
|(42)
|Wicomico
|2,374
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,174
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,274
|10-19
|11,963
|(2)
|20-29
|25,866
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|24,586
|(50)
|6*
|40-49
|21,669
|(124)
|3*
|50-59
|19,912
|(323)
|17*
|60-69
|13,403
|(644)
|13*
|70-79
|7,886
|(965)
|28*
|80+
|6,185
|(1,769)
|78*
|Data not available
|(3)
|Female
|72,070
|(1,911)
|75*
|Male
|64,674
|(1,993)
|71*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|42,567
|(1,590)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,629
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|35,784
|(1,664)
|72*
|Hispanic
|28,997
|(448)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,346
|(44)
|Data not available
|20,421
|(14)
|1*