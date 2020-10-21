ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 492 new coronavirus cases while hospitalizations are flat Wednesday morning.
There are now a total of 137,236 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began. Eight more Marylanders have died from the virus, a total of 3,912.
Hospitalizations went down by one case, with 463 Marylanders hospitalized. There are 332 people in acute care and 131 in ICUs, up from 123 Tuesday.
ICU beds had not reached triple digit numbers since September 8. But in the last week, they jumped back up into triple digits and have remained there since.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is at 3.11%, down slightly Wednesday.
As the pandemic continues, the state has administered 3,138,875 coronavirus tests, with 1,694,771 coming back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|594
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|11,433
|(253)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|17,000
|(480)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|19,799
|(633)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,141
|(27)
|2*
|Caroline
|713
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,159
|(125)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,291
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,050
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|715
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,559
|(130)
|8*
|Garrett
|108
|(1)
|Harford
|3,448
|(76)
|4*
|Howard
|5,647
|(118)
|6*
|Kent
|334
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|24,664
|(822)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|31,695
|(824)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|742
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,416
|(59)
|Somerset
|398
|(5)
|Talbot
|627
|(6)
|Washington
|2,137
|(42)
|Wicomico
|2,385
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,181
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(11)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,297
|10-19
|12,013
|(2)
|20-29
|25,953
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|24,675
|(50)
|6*
|40-49
|21,746
|(124)
|3*
|50-59
|20,000
|(323)
|17*
|60-69
|13,448
|(645)
|13*
|70-79
|7,913
|(968)
|28*
|80+
|6,191
|(1,773)
|78*
|Data not available
|(3)
|Female
|72,327
|(1,916)
|75*
|Male
|64,909
|(1,996)
|71*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|42,702
|(1,593)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,632
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|35,946
|(1,670)
|73*
|Hispanic
|29,085
|(448)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,370
|(44)
|Data not available
|20,501
|(13)
