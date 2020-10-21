CORONAVIRUS IN MDICU Beds Continue To Grow In Triple Digits
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 492 new coronavirus cases while hospitalizations are flat Wednesday morning.

There are now a total of 137,236 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began. Eight more Marylanders have died from the virus, a total of 3,912.

Hospitalizations went down by one case, with 463 Marylanders hospitalized. There are 332 people in acute care and 131 in ICUs, up from 123 Tuesday.

ICU beds had not reached triple digit numbers since September 8. But in the last week, they jumped back up into triple digits and have remained there since.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is at 3.11%, down slightly Wednesday.

As the pandemic continues, the state has administered 3,138,875 coronavirus tests, with 1,694,771 coming back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 594 (23)
Anne Arundel 11,433 (253) 12*
Baltimore City 17,000 (480) 17*
Baltimore County 19,799 (633) 23*
Calvert 1,141 (27) 2*
Caroline 713 (8)
Carroll 2,159 (125) 3*
Cecil 1,291 (35) 1*
Charles 3,050 (99) 2*
Dorchester 715 (10)
Frederick 4,559 (130) 8*
Garrett 108 (1)
Harford 3,448 (76) 4*
Howard 5,647 (118) 6*
Kent 334 (22) 2*
Montgomery 24,664 (822) 40*
Prince George’s 31,695 (824) 24*
Queen Anne’s 742 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,416 (59)
Somerset 398 (5)
Talbot 627 (6)
Washington 2,137 (42)
Wicomico 2,385 (49)
Worcester 1,181 (29) 1*
Data not available (11)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,297
10-19 12,013 (2)
20-29 25,953 (24) 1*
30-39 24,675 (50) 6*
40-49 21,746 (124) 3*
50-59 20,000 (323) 17*
60-69 13,448 (645) 13*
70-79 7,913 (968) 28*
80+ 6,191 (1,773) 78*
Data not available (3)
Female 72,327 (1,916) 75*
Male 64,909 (1,996) 71*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 42,702 (1,593) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,632 (144) 6*
White (NH) 35,946 (1,670) 73*
Hispanic 29,085 (448) 12*
Other (NH) 6,370 (44)
Data not available 20,501 (13)

CBS Baltimore Staff

  1. King Julian says:
    October 21, 2020 at 10:50 am

    this happens because Maryland does not use the proper calculations for it’s numbers making everyone think it’s better than what the real numbers show, USE JHU formula for the truth

