ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 743 new coronavirus cases Thursday as the number of hospitalizations fell slightly, the latest data from the state’s health department shows.
As of Thursday, Maryland has now reported 137,979 COVID-19 cases and 458 hospitalizations, five fewer hospitalizations than Wednesday. Of those in the hospital, 333 are in acute care and 125 are in intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is roughly flat, sitting at 3.1% Thursday. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 3.11%.
In total, the state has seen 3,169,302 COVID-19 cases conducted, of which 1,705,376 have come back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|604
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|11,514
|(254)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|17,079
|(481)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|19,897
|(635)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,145
|(27)
|2*
|Caroline
|721
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,168
|(126)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,299
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,067
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|735
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,581
|(130)
|8*
|Garrett
|115
|(1)
|Harford
|3,482
|(76)
|4*
|Howard
|5,684
|(118)
|6*
|Kent
|336
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|24,772
|(823)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|31,844
|(828)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|743
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,420
|(59)
|Somerset
|401
|(6)
|Talbot
|631
|(6)
|Washington
|2,158
|(42)
|Wicomico
|2,397
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,186
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,347
|10-19
|12,086
|(2)
|20-29
|26,093
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|24,802
|(50)
|6*
|40-49
|21,873
|(124)
|3*
|50-59
|20,106
|(323)
|17*
|60-69
|13,523
|(647)
|13*
|70-79
|7,948
|(972)
|28*
|80+
|6,201
|(1,779)
|78*
|Data not available
|(3)
|Female
|72,699
|(1,920)
|75*
|Male
|65,280
|(2,004)
|71*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|42,907
|(1,596)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,644
|(146)
|6*
|White (NH)
|36,207
|(1,675)
|73*
|Hispanic
|29,229
|(449)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,401
|(44)
|Data not available
|20,591
|(14)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.