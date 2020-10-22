CORONAVIRUS IN MD743 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 743 new coronavirus cases Thursday as the number of hospitalizations fell slightly, the latest data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Thursday, Maryland has now reported 137,979 COVID-19 cases and 458 hospitalizations, five fewer hospitalizations than Wednesday. Of those in the hospital, 333 are in acute care and 125 are in intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is roughly flat, sitting at 3.1% Thursday. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 3.11%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

In total, the state has seen 3,169,302 COVID-19 cases conducted, of which 1,705,376 have come back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 604 (23)
Anne Arundel 11,514 (254) 12*
Baltimore City 17,079 (481) 17*
Baltimore County 19,897 (635) 23*
Calvert 1,145 (27) 2*
Caroline 721 (8)
Carroll 2,168 (126) 3*
Cecil 1,299 (35) 1*
Charles 3,067 (99) 2*
Dorchester 735 (10)
Frederick 4,581 (130) 8*
Garrett 115 (1)
Harford 3,482 (76) 4*
Howard 5,684 (118) 6*
Kent 336 (22) 2*
Montgomery 24,772 (823) 40*
Prince George’s 31,844 (828) 24*
Queen Anne’s 743 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,420 (59)
Somerset 401 (6)
Talbot 631 (6)
Washington 2,158 (42)
Wicomico 2,397 (49)
Worcester 1,186 (29) 1*
Data not available (12)

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,347
10-19 12,086 (2)
20-29 26,093 (24) 1*
30-39 24,802 (50) 6*
40-49 21,873 (124) 3*
50-59 20,106 (323) 17*
60-69 13,523 (647) 13*
70-79 7,948 (972) 28*
80+ 6,201 (1,779) 78*
Data not available (3)
Female 72,699 (1,920) 75*
Male 65,280 (2,004) 71*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 42,907 (1,596) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,644 (146) 6*
White (NH) 36,207 (1,675) 73*
Hispanic 29,229 (449) 12*
Other (NH) 6,401 (44)
Data not available 20,591 (14)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply