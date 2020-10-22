OAKLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Garrett County Public Schools announced Thursday that two individuals in the same classroom at a northern elementary school have tested positive for COVID-19.
Both individuals are now self-quarantining at home.
Garrett County Public Schools said they’re working in conjunction with the Garrett County Health Department to investigate the situation.
Through collaboration with the health department and contact tracing, the school system has determined that out of an abundance of caution, the individuals in the classroom will all be required to quarantine.
Garrett County Public Schools also said they’re following the COVID-19 safety protocols.
