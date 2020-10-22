BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is charged with attempted murder after police said he turned himself in for a shooting that injured three people at the Pizza Man restaurant in early October.
Three men were shot at the restaurant on Reisterstown Road in Baltimore on October 8, suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three men are expected to be alright.
Police obtained video footage from inside the restaurant, and had been searching for the suspect, Nathan Jones.
Jones turned himself in at police headquarters on October 19. He gave police a full confession.
He is charged with three counts of first and second-degree murder, three counts of first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and various firearms violations.
Jones is being held at Central Booking without bail.