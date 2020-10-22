CORONAVIRUS IN MD743 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Pizza Man restaurant shooting, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is charged with attempted murder after police said he turned himself in for a shooting that injured three people at the Pizza Man restaurant in early October.

Three men were shot at the restaurant on Reisterstown Road in Baltimore on October 8, suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three men are expected to be alright.

Police obtained video footage from inside the restaurant, and had been searching for the suspect, Nathan Jones.

Credit: Baltimore Police

Jones turned himself in at police headquarters on October 19. He gave police a full confession.

He is charged with three counts of first and second-degree murder, three counts of first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and various firearms violations.

Jones is being held at Central Booking without bail.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply