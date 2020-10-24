ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 796 new coronavirus cases and thirteen new deaths Saturday as the positivity rate increased slightly, data from the state’s health department showed.
The state has now reported 139,487 COVID-19 cases and 3,945 deaths. 455 people are currently hospitalized down 3 from Friday. Of those, 346 are in acute care and 109 are in intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate sits at 3.04%, up slightly from 3% on Friday. A total of 3,234,284 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, of which 1,727,440 have come back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|624
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|11,645
|(256)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|17,312
|(484)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|20,108
|(639)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,158
|(27)
|2*
|Caroline
|729
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,192
|(126)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,310
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,090
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|761
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,643
|(130)
|8*
|Garrett
|123
|(1)
|Harford
|3,513
|(77)
|4*
|Howard
|5,743
|(118)
|6*
|Kent
|338
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|24,984
|(824)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|32,121
|(829)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|762
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,443
|(60)
|Somerset
|409
|(6)
|Talbot
|636
|(6)
|Washington
|2,211
|(42)
|Wicomico
|2,434
|(50)
|Worcester
|1,198
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(18)
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,428
|10-19
|12,241
|(2)
|20-29
|26,393
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|25,061
|(52)
|6*
|40-49
|22,096
|(127)
|3*
|50-59
|20,334
|(324)
|17*
|60-69
|13,672
|(646)
|13*
|70-79
|8,022
|(978)
|28*
|80+
|6,240
|(1,789)
|78*
|Data not available
|(3)
|Female
|73,457
|(1,930)
|75*
|Male
|66,030
|(2,015)
|71*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|43,306
|(1,602)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,673
|(146)
|6*
|White (NH)
|36,753
|(1,682)
|73*
|Hispanic
|29,513
|(451)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,468
|(45)
|Data not available
|20,774
|(19)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.