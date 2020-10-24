CORONAVIRUS IN MD712 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 796 new coronavirus cases and thirteen new deaths Saturday as the positivity rate increased slightly, data from the state’s health department showed.

The state has now reported 139,487 COVID-19 cases and 3,945 deaths. 455 people are currently hospitalized down 3 from Friday. Of those, 346 are in acute care and 109 are in intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate sits at 3.04%, up slightly from 3% on Friday. A total of 3,234,284 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, of which 1,727,440 have come back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 624 (23)
Anne Arundel 11,645 (256) 12*
Baltimore City 17,312 (484) 17*
Baltimore County 20,108 (639) 23*
Calvert 1,158 (27) 2*
Caroline 729 (8)
Carroll 2,192 (126) 3*
Cecil 1,310 (35) 1*
Charles 3,090 (100) 2*
Dorchester 761 (10)
Frederick 4,643 (130) 8*
Garrett 123 (1)
Harford 3,513 (77) 4*
Howard 5,743 (118) 6*
Kent 338 (22) 2*
Montgomery 24,984 (824) 40*
Prince George’s 32,121 (829) 24*
Queen Anne’s 762 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,443 (60)
Somerset 409 (6)
Talbot 636 (6)
Washington 2,211 (42)
Wicomico 2,434 (50)
Worcester 1,198 (29) 1*
Data not available (18)

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,428
10-19 12,241 (2)
20-29 26,393 (24) 1*
30-39 25,061 (52) 6*
40-49 22,096 (127) 3*
50-59 20,334 (324) 17*
60-69 13,672 (646) 13*
70-79 8,022 (978) 28*
80+ 6,240 (1,789) 78*
Data not available (3)
Female 73,457 (1,930) 75*
Male 66,030 (2,015) 71*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 43,306 (1,602) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,673 (146) 6*
White (NH) 36,753 (1,682) 73*
Hispanic 29,513 (451) 12*
Other (NH) 6,468 (45)
Data not available 20,774 (19)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

