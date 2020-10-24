ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — County Executive Calvin Ball and the Howard County Board of Elections announced that Howard County received a COVID-19 response grant of nearly $700,000 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.
The grant will assist in the upcoming general election with increased costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life comes from a $400 million donation from Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg to promote safe and reliable voting around the nation and provide Board of Elections officials with additional funds for staffing, training and equipment necessary to ensure a fair and equitable election.
The Howard County Board of Elections said it will utilize these funds to offset the growing election judge and staffing costs of running a 50% mail-in election and in-person voting simultaneously.
This grant will also be used to pay down the costs of PPE, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and plastic shields for the judges in the polling places, and masks for any voter that does not have one upon entering.
