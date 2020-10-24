TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police say they’re searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson early Saturday evening.
Police say Kyle Rogowski, 25, escaped around 6:45 p.m. by scaling a barbed-wire fence after allegedly assaulting a BCDC correctional officer.
He was last seen headed southbound on York Road on foot wearing a green jumpsuit with a white head covering, police say.
Police say Rogowski may be wearing only one shoe and is likely to have suffered a visible injury to his hand incurred while scaling the barbed fencing.
Rogowski is described as 6’1″, 170 pounds, with two teardrop tattoos under his right eye.
He has been held at BCDC since March on a non-violent charge. If you see Rogowski or have any information on his whereabouts, call 9-1-1 immediately.