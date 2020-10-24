CORONAVIRUS IN MD796 New Cases, 13 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Preview Show
    11:35 PMPurple Playbook
    12:05 AMNCIS
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Detention Center, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police say they’re searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson early Saturday evening.

Police say Kyle Rogowski, 25, escaped around 6:45 p.m. by scaling a barbed-wire fence after allegedly assaulting a BCDC correctional officer.

Kyle Rogowski Mug Shot (Photo From Baltimore County Police Department).

He was last seen headed southbound on York Road on foot wearing a green jumpsuit with a white head covering, police say.

Police say Rogowski may be wearing only one shoe and is likely to have suffered a visible injury to his hand incurred while scaling the barbed fencing.

Rogowski is described as 6’1″, 170 pounds, with two teardrop tattoos under his right eye.

He has been held at BCDC since March on a non-violent charge. If you see Rogowski or have any information on his whereabouts, call 9-1-1 immediately.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply