Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police report 25-year-old Kyle Rogowski was taken back into custody after escaping from the Baltimore County Detention Center on Saturday evening.
Rogowski escaped by scaling a barbed wire fence around 6:44 p.m. Saturday and was seen heading southbound on York Road on foot wearing a green jumpsuit with a white head covering.
Police Capture Escaped Baltimore County Detention Center Prisoner Kyle Rogowski
He has been held at the Baltimore County Detention Center since March on a non-violent charge.
Police have not released any details about where or how he was captured but say he will be facing additional charges related to his escape.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook