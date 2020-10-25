CORONAVIRUS IN MD796 New Cases, 13 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Detention Center, Baltimore County police, Escape, Inmate, kyle rogowski

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police report 25-year-old Kyle Rogowski was taken back into custody after escaping from the Baltimore County Detention Center on Saturday evening.

Rogowski escaped by scaling a barbed wire fence around 6:44 p.m. Saturday and was seen heading southbound on York Road on foot wearing a green jumpsuit with a white head covering.

He has been held at the Baltimore County Detention Center since March on a non-violent charge.

Police have not released any details about where or how he was captured but say he will be facing additional charges related to his escape.

