REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (WJZ) — The City of Rehoboth Beach announced this week it will not host a public tree lighting and sing-along this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Although there will not be a public tree lighting, the Christmas tree will still be on display and lit throughout the holiday season, the city said.
The City of Rehoboth said it still encourages all visitors and residents to, “enjoy the many forms of holiday spirit our hard-working businesses provide.”
