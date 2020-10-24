CORONAVIRUS IN MD796 New Cases, 13 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (WJZ) — The City of Rehoboth Beach announced this week it will not host a public tree lighting and sing-along this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Although there will not be a public tree lighting, the Christmas tree will still be on display and lit throughout the holiday season, the city said. 

 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The City of Rehoboth said it still encourages all visitors and residents to, “enjoy the many forms of holiday spirit our hard-working businesses provide.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

