BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide in Northwest Baltimore earlier Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 3600 block of W. Rogers Avenue at 3:12 p.m. where they found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Two other men were shot in separate shootings earlier Sunday.