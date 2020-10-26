CORONAVIRUS IN MDICU Beds Climb, Positivity Rate Increases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 565 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths Monday morning, according to state data.

The state has now reported 140,844 total coronavirus cases and 3,953 deaths throughout the pandemic.

There are 456 people hospitalized, with 344 in acute care and 112 in ICUs, up nine from Sunday.

The state’s calculation of its positivity rate is now 3.25%, up from 3.17% in the last 24 hours. In testing, there have been a total of 3,287,956 tests administered with 1,747,527 coming back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 646 (23)
Anne Arundel 11,778 (260) 12*
Baltimore City 17,506 (484) 17*
Baltimore County 20,273 (642) 23*
Calvert 1,170 (27) 2*
Caroline 736 (8)
Carroll 2,211 (126) 3*
Cecil 1,325 (35) 1*
Charles 3,136 (100) 2*
Dorchester 775 (10)
Frederick 4,700 (130) 8*
Garrett 130 (1)
Harford 3,541 (77) 4*
Howard 5,801 (120) 6*
Kent 340 (23) 2*
Montgomery 25,281 (827) 40*
Prince George’s 32,292 (830) 24*
Queen Anne’s 768 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,459 (60)
Somerset 410 (6)
Talbot 643 (6)
Washington 2,239 (43)
Wicomico 2,480 (50)
Worcester 1,204 (30) 1*
Data not available (10)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,492
10-19 12,366 (2)
20-29 26,681 (24) 1*
30-39 25,322 (52) 6*
40-49 22,320 (130) 3*
50-59 20,511 (324) 17*
60-69 13,794 (647) 13*
70-79 8,082 (981) 28*
80+ 6,276 (1,791) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 74,183 (1,934) 75*
Male 66,661 (2,019) 71*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 43,642 (1,607) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,695 (146) 6*
White (NH) 37,220 (1,689) 73*
Hispanic 29,727 (454) 12*
Other (NH) 6,558 (45)
Data not available 21,002 (12)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

