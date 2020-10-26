ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 565 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths Monday morning, according to state data.
The state has now reported 140,844 total coronavirus cases and 3,953 deaths throughout the pandemic.
There are 456 people hospitalized, with 344 in acute care and 112 in ICUs, up nine from Sunday.
The state’s calculation of its positivity rate is now 3.25%, up from 3.17% in the last 24 hours. In testing, there have been a total of 3,287,956 tests administered with 1,747,527 coming back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|646
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|11,778
|(260)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|17,506
|(484)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|20,273
|(642)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,170
|(27)
|2*
|Caroline
|736
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,211
|(126)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,325
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,136
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|775
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,700
|(130)
|8*
|Garrett
|130
|(1)
|Harford
|3,541
|(77)
|4*
|Howard
|5,801
|(120)
|6*
|Kent
|340
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|25,281
|(827)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|32,292
|(830)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|768
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,459
|(60)
|Somerset
|410
|(6)
|Talbot
|643
|(6)
|Washington
|2,239
|(43)
|Wicomico
|2,480
|(50)
|Worcester
|1,204
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,492
|10-19
|12,366
|(2)
|20-29
|26,681
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|25,322
|(52)
|6*
|40-49
|22,320
|(130)
|3*
|50-59
|20,511
|(324)
|17*
|60-69
|13,794
|(647)
|13*
|70-79
|8,082
|(981)
|28*
|80+
|6,276
|(1,791)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|74,183
|(1,934)
|75*
|Male
|66,661
|(2,019)
|71*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|43,642
|(1,607)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,695
|(146)
|6*
|White (NH)
|37,220
|(1,689)
|73*
|Hispanic
|29,727
|(454)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,558
|(45)
|Data not available
|21,002
|(12)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.