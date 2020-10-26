(WJZ)- Coming off a bye week, the Ravens are set to host their biggest divisional rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium this week. While Pittsburgh is currently unbeaten and leading the AFC North division, the Ravens are the ones entering Sunday as the favorites. In fact, it’s only the sixth time in history that a team with a record of 6-0 or better has entered a game as an underdog of four or more points.

Ravens are now 4-point favorites heading into their matchup against the undefeated Steelers, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Only five times in the Super Bowl era has a team entered a game at 6-0 or better and closed as an underdog of 4 or more points, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 26, 2020

The good news for Ravens fans? All five of those teams went on to lose the game they were underdogs in meaning signs point to the Ravens taking back control of the division on Sunday.

All five teams lost straight up after entering those games with records of 6-0 and underdogs of 4 or more points. They were 2-3 against the spread. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 26, 2020

Aside from the normal divisional implications, this game has some added juice to it with Ravens fans allowed to be in attendance for the first time all season, albeit in limited capacity.

Lamar Jackson has faced the Steelers as a starter just once in his young career. He helped lead the team to a 26-23 overtime win in Pittsburgh in Week 5 last season which sparked the team’s 12 game winning streak to end the regular season. However, the Steelers did not have starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in that game as he was recovering from the elbow injury suffered in Week 2 last season.

Jackson was sacked five times in that matchup and picked off three times as well. This weekend will be another tall task as the Steelers defense has been humming, though they nearly gave up a 20 point lead against Tennessee on Sunday.

The Steelers and Ravens meet at M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.