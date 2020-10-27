BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held Tuesday for 24-year-old Cameron Silcott accused in the fatal shooting of MTA bus driver Marcus Parks Sr. Nichelle Greene, 27, is also charged in the case.
Court documents say Silcott and Greene were arguing with Parks over a bus payment when Greene snatched Parks’ backpack and she and Silcott ran off the bus.
While running along East Fayette Street, documents say Parks got off his bus and chased the two. As he reengaged with them, documents say Silcott pulled out a handgun, shot Parks multiple times, and as Parks fell, Silcott shot him over and over again.
Police say the suspects maliciously murdered Parks that day.
Friends and classmates from Lake Clifton Eastern High School say 51-year-old Parks’ exemplified what a hard-working Baltimorean should look like.
“He loved interacting with the public, that’s why he was on the line with the passengers,” a classmate of Parks said.
Parks leaves behind three sons, grandchildren and countless friends.
Court documents say the suspects’ home was searched and police found Parks’ backpack and ID. They also found gun cartridges matching the ammo used in the handgun, but no weapon, according to records.